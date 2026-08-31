Teen’s Third Rail Death Comes As MBTA Moves Ahead With Platform Screen Door Pilot Program
Frankey Wright, Jr. died Saturday when he attempted to rescue his companion from the tracks and fell onto the third rail at Forest Hills station.
2:55 PM EDT on August 31, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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