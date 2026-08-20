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MBTA

The Orange Line Is Closed From Back Bay to Oak Grove Through August 30

The T is also planning track maintenance work that will let trains travel at a faster 55 mph speed limit between the Assembly, Sullivan, and Community College stations.
6:10 PM EDT on August 20, 2026
A line map of the Orange Line during a maintenance closure from August 20-30. Stations between Back Bay (on the left of the image) and Oak Grove are closed to subway service. The Green Line is shown as a parallel line, with direct connections at North Station and Haymarket, and a short walk transfer from Back Bay station (to Copley on the Green Line), Chinatown (to Boylston), Downtown Crossing (to Park) and State (to Govt. Center). A dotted black line indicating bus shuttle service connects North Station to all other Orange Line stations to the north.
Closed stations and alternative routes during the August 20-30 Orange Line closure. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA is conducting another major subway closure as it suspends Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Back Bay for 11 days, from August 20 through the 30th.

During the closure, the T will, as usual, offer a range of alternative travel options, including fare-free regional rail service, fare-free access to the Green Line downtown, and free shuttle buses:

  • The T will offer free, accessible shuttle buses to serve stations between Oak Grove and North Station. An express shuttle route will make limited stops at Oak Grove, Malden Center, Wellington, and North Station. As usual, riders who plan to use shuttle buses should plan for much longer commutes; the T estimates that a trip from Downtown Crossing to Oak Grove could take an extra 70 minutes or longer.
  • There will be no shuttle buses serving stations between North Station and Back Bay. Riders are encouraged to use parallel Green Line service, which shares several stops with the Orange Line downtown. The MBTA will offer increased Green Line service during the closure. Fare gates at Back Bay and Copley stations (which are about a 5 minute walk away from each other near Copley Square) will be open during the closure for fare-free service across downtown Boston.
  • The T will also offer fare-free service on the Haverhill Line between Oak Grove and North Station, with stops at Malden Center. The Haverhill Line operates every 40 to 45 minutes for most of the day – check schedules here
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the sponsor of Bluebikes, is offering riders free $10 ride credits while supplies last. To redeem, enter the code “BCBSMAORANGE26” in the “Rewards” section of the Bluebikes app.

In the work plan: signal upgrades, faster trains

During the closure, the T plans to replace track infrastructure in the Orange Line’s downtown tunnel, between Tufts Medical Center and Haymarket.

The T is also planning additional track maintenance work between Haymarket and Assembly, including work that will let trains travel at a faster 55 mph speed limit between the Assembly, Sullivan, and Community College stations. A year ago, the MBTA increased speeds on the Orange Line between Oak Grove and Assembly from 40 to 55 mph for the first time in the line’s history.

The T also plans to complete final installation work for the Orange Line’s new signal system on the segment of the line between Oak Grove and Tufts Medical Center.

The T has been replacing the Orange Line’s signals with a new digital system since 2018, and the work is finally expected to be complete by the end of this year.

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