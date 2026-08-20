The Orange Line Is Closed From Back Bay to Oak Grove Through August 30
The T is also planning track maintenance work that will let trains travel at a faster 55 mph speed limit between the Assembly, Sullivan, and Community College stations.
6:10 PM EDT on August 20, 2026
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