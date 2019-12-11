Another Brockton Cop Has Seriously Injured a Pedestrian

A Brockton Police officer has seriously injured a woman by striking her with his police cruiser late Tuesday afternoon.

The Brockton Enterprise reports that a Brockton Police officer was allegedly responding to an emergency call when he hit the pedestrian at 706 Main Street. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Brockton’s Good Samaritan Medical Center.

This is the second time in less than four months that a Brockton Police officer has hit an innocent bystander on Brockton’s Main Street, a relatively narrow, two-lane street surrounded by dense residential neighborhoods and small businesses.

In late August, another Brockton Police officer struck and killed Antonio Tavares, 61, near 581 Main Street. The perpetrator in that crash was later identified in the Brockton Enterprise as Michael Fratus, a relatively new officer who joined the Brockton Police in 2018.

MassDOT’s crash data show that Brockton’s Main Street is an unusually dangerous street: state date show that there have been over 500 injury-causing crashes reported on Main Street since 2016, and 9 fatalities.

StreetsblogMASS has reached out to Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues to ask about what steps the city is taking to require safer driving behaviors from its police, and to improve safety on Main Street in general. This story will be updated.