Here’s What Boston’s New Blue Line Extension Could Look Like

Today’s MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board meeting includes an agenda item dedicated to the proposed Red-Blue Connector, a project that would extend the Blue Line subway westward to provide a direct transfer to the Red Line at the Charles/MGH station.

The materials include conceptual renderings of what the new subway station could look like, with a platform beneath Cambridge Street, a direct transfer to the existing Charles/MGH Red Line station, and an eastern entrance that would be built as part of a proposed new MassGeneral hospital building on Cambridge Street.

A link between the Blue Line and the Red Line has been languishing on the T’s to-do list since 1990, when Massachusetts promised environmentalists to build it by 2010 as part of a broad array of transit improvements deemed necessary to mitigate air pollution impacts from the “Big Dig” highway expansion.

But now, as the nearby MassGeneral Hospital plans a major expansion that could include space for a new station entrance on Cambridge Street, T officials appear to be getting serious about making the project happen by 2030.

According to materials in today’s board meeting agenda, officials at the T think that the project could cost about $850 million to design and build over the course of the next 9 years. That’s considerably less than the estimate from a 2010 environmental impact report, which estimated that the new tunnel would cost at least $748 million (or $916 million in inflation-adjusted 2021 dollars).

To put those numbers in context, the MBTA is aiming to spend roughly $1.5 billion a year just on state-of-good-repair maintenance projects over the next decade.

One major caveat: the T still hasn’t secured a dedicated source of funding for the project.

This story will be updated later Monday afternoon with additional details from today’s board meeting discussion.