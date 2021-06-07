Here’s What Boston’s New Blue Line Extension Could Look Like

A rendering of a future Blue Line station entrance from the lobby of the existing Charles/MGH station in Charles Circle. Escalators would lead underground to a new Blue Line platform under Cambridge Street. Courtesy of the MBTA.
Today’s MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board meeting includes an agenda item dedicated to the proposed Red-Blue Connector, a project that would extend the Blue Line subway westward to provide a direct transfer to the Red Line at the Charles/MGH station.

The materials include conceptual renderings of what the new subway station could look like, with a platform beneath Cambridge Street, a direct transfer to the existing Charles/MGH Red Line station, and an eastern entrance that would be built as part of a proposed new MassGeneral hospital building on Cambridge Street.

A link between the Blue Line and the Red Line has been languishing on the T’s to-do list since 1990, when Massachusetts promised environmentalists to build it by 2010 as part of a broad array of transit improvements deemed necessary to mitigate air pollution impacts from the “Big Dig” highway expansion.

But now, as the nearby MassGeneral Hospital plans a major expansion that could include space for a new station entrance on Cambridge Street, T officials appear to be getting serious about making the project happen by 2030.

According to materials in today’s board meeting agenda, officials at the T think that the project could cost about $850 million to design and build over the course of the next 9 years. That’s considerably less than the estimate from a 2010 environmental impact report, which estimated that the new tunnel would cost at least $748 million (or $916 million in inflation-adjusted 2021 dollars).

To put those numbers in context, the MBTA is aiming to spend roughly $1.5 billion a year just on state-of-good-repair maintenance projects over the next decade.

One major caveat: the T still hasn’t secured a dedicated source of funding for the project.

This story will be updated later Monday afternoon with additional details from today’s board meeting discussion.

A cutaway view of the new Charles/MGH subway station under Cambridge Street. The existing Red Line station above Charles Circle is visible at left; the proposed new Mass. General Hospital building, in the background at right, would provide a second entry point at the other end of the station. Courtesy of the MBTA.
A rendering of a future Blue Line platform at Charles/MGH. The new station would link the Blue Line directly to the Red Line via escalators (visible in the background) to the existing Red Line station above Charles Circle. Courtesy of the MBTA.
