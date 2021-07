Streetsfilms Features the North End’s Outdoor Dining Streets Transformations

Clarence Eckerson, Jr. was recently in Boston working on some new Streetfilms, and he’s released his first video from that trip: a tour of the North End’s remarkable outdoor dining streets with Jonathan Berk, director of Patronicity:

Rumor has it that another Streetsfilm highlighting Boston’s new bus lanes is also in the works. Stay tuned!