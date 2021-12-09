Welcome to Our New Board Members

As a nonprofit news organization, StreetsblogMASS relies on its volunteer board members to provide editorial guidance, assist in fundraising, and generally keep our organization running so that we can deliver the news.

We’ve recently added three talented new members to our Board of Directors. We’re extremely grateful for their support, and proud to add their names to our organization’s leadership roster:

Ashli Molina is a proud Nicaraguan-American and a civic technologist focused on transportation. She currently works at the MBTA where she manages key technologies for buses and leads a team that builds in-house software used by bus operations staff. She holds a master’s degree in urban studies and public policy from Sciences Po Paris and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Boston University.

Having also lived in Miami, Paris, and Bogotà, her biggest love is cities. She explores Boston and New England by foot (often with her dachshund), by bike, and by public transit.

Whether through civic tech or advocacy work, Ashli aims to help transform our streets and put people at the heart of them, especially for historically underinvested communities. She is excited to join the StreetsblogMASS board to help reach all types of people and build community.

Adam Vaccaro is a communications professional focused on U.S. climate policy and currently works at Ceres, where he is working to elevate, amplify, and hone the policy team’s messaging about state and federal initiatives.

Previously, Adam spent more than a decade as a journalist, most recently as an award-winning transportation reporter at the Boston Globe. He has also worked for Boston.com, where he focused on regional policy and economic matters, and at Inc. magazine, where he covered various business issues. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from Emerson College and a bachelor’s degree in English from Emmanuel College.

Adam also values spending time away from screens to run, hike, bike, and travel around New England with his family. He is excited to join the StreetsblogMASS board and offer an additional editorial perspective to help shape coverage and content.

Alexis Walls is a public health professional passionate about partnering with communities to create positive, systems-level change. She works with the Massachusetts Public Health Association (MHPA) as Assistant Campaign Director, where she fosters relationships with community-based organizations and local leaders across the state to help shape MPHA priorities and drive effective policy action. She also manages efforts to build community capacity to advocate for transportation justice and other policy priorities.

Prior to joining MPHA, Alexis coordinated substance use prevention initiatives, collaborating with organizations across sectors to promote programming, messaging and environmental changes to build a healthier future for Boston youth. She graduated from Boston University School of Public Health with a concentration in Health Policy and Management.

Alexis is excited to uplift transportation as an intersectional, public health issue through her work with the StreetsblogMASS board.

StreetsblogMASS is a Boston-based non-profit organization that operates under the fiscal sponsorship of the Conservation Law Foundation, with major financial support from the Barr Foundation, the Helen & WIlliam Mazer Foundation, the Conine Family Foundation, and the Solomon Foundation. Learn more about us.