Lynn Commuter Rail Station Closes For Reconstruction Project

The MBTA on Saturday shut down the Lynn Commuter Rail station for an undetermined period of time in order to demolish and rebuild the station, finally addressing the station’s many structural issues.

The station was set to close back in late July, but was postponed until this October after backlash from city officials and state representatives over the short notice and lack of alternative options for riders provided by the T:

Today, I joined my colleagues Sen. @BrendanCrighton @RepDanCahill @MayorNicholson Councilor Brian M. Field, and representatives from Congressman @sethmoulton’s office to share information on future plans for the #Lynn Garage and Commuter Rail Station. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/2jRk8OZrov — Peter Capano (@RepPeterCapano) July 22, 2022

“Due to its important role in the community, and after working closely with the Mayor’s Office and legislative delegation, Lynn station was not closed on July 25 as was previously planned,” the T said at the time. “The station will tentatively remain open until demolition begins in the fall.”

The $72 million project, part of the MBTA’s Lynn Commuter Rail Station Improvements initiative, will “improve safety, accessibility, and the customer experience.” Upgrades to the station include the following:

A new high-level center-island platform and canopy

Accessibility upgrades, including new ADA-compliant elevators at both ends of the platform

New stairs and ramp

Signage and wayfinding improvements

Track improvements

In the meantime, until a temporary platform is added, the T is offering riders free shuttle buses from Lynn to Swampscott where they will be able to purchase Zone 2 fares, the same price they pay from Lynn. (Swampscott is Zone 3.) A timeline for the temporary platform is not yet available, but “the T will make that information available as soon as it is confirmed,” an MBTA spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS over email last Friday.

The T’s announcement also lists bus Routes 441/442 and 455 as options to connect to the Blue Line’s Wonderland station, where folks can catch the subway to downtown Boston.

The MBTA’s control center is still in the midst of a dispatcher shortage and currently there are no plans to increase service on the Blue Line to handle the possible upsurge in ridership. “After enough dispatchers have been hired and trained, the MBTA can revisit the schedules for the heavy rail lines,” explained a T spokesperson.

The length the station will remain closed will be determined after the project designs are complete. Currently the project is at 30% in the design process.

________________________________________________________________________________

See the shuttle schedule between Lynn and Swampscott that will be available until the temporary platform is built.