A Tour of Boston’s New Bike Parking Rooms

An exterior photo of the new Harvard Engineering School building, next to a protected bike lane. A large group of people on bikes is gathered in the foreground next to a glass-clad bike parking shed while a jogger runs by on the sidewalk.
The new Harvard Engineering School building in Allston. The glass-clad building in the foreground is a large bike parking shed with the capacity to park hundreds of bikes for students and employees.

At last month’s NACTO conference in Boston, City of Boston planners had a chance to showcase the city’s recently-updated bicycle parking guidelines with a tour of some of the bike storage rooms that have been incorporated into new developments in the Allston neighborhood.

The city adopted its newest Bike Parking Guidelines in January 2021. The document governs requirements for bike parking at all large new developments in the City of Boston through the city’s “Article 80” development review process (the same process through which the city also establishes limits on the amount of car parking that’s allowed to be built in these projects).

In general, the guidelines require one indoor, ground-level bike parking space for every apartment unit or for every 2,500 square feet of office, lab, or classroom space (the City of Cambridge has had similar rules in place since 2013).

“Bike parking should be as convenient – or more convenient – than car parking,” stress Boston’s guidelines.

Joe Blankenship, a planner with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA), said that the updated guidelines aim to help new developments meet the targets contained in the Go Boston 2030 transportation plan, adopted in 2017, which set a goal of cutting car traffic in half by 2030, and making up the difference in increased transit use, bike riding, and walking trips.

Two recently-completed projects on Guest Street in Allston – part of the Boston Landing development – illustrate some of the results of the new rules.

At the Lantera apartment building, completed in 2018 at 125 Guest Street, a dedicated bike parking room capable of storing nearly 100 bikes is accessible directly from the sidewalk on a side street. The room includes a repair stand, with a bike pump and basic tools, and a second interior door leads to the building’s lobby:

A room full of bikes hanging from vertical racks. The back wall features a mural of a bicycle and the wall to the left is full of windows looking out onto the sidewalk, including an exterior door.
The residents’ bike parking room at the Lantera apartment building on Guest Street in Allston.

Notably, this bike storage room was built under older BPDA guidelines; based on feedback from users, the “version 2.1” guidelines issued in 2021 now include requirements for more floor-mounted racks, which are more user-friendly for older adults and people with disabilities, plus minimum requirements for extra-wide bike parking spaces that can accommodate larger cargo bikes, bike trailers, and baby seats.

Across the street from the Lantera apartments is the New Balance headquarters office, where the bike parking area features washrooms and lockers to let users change into work clothes after their bike commute.

A small crowd chats inside a bike parking area surrounded by a white chain-link fence in a parking garage. "Exit" signs on the ceiling above point to a door in the distance next to the bike parking area, which leads to the office building's lobby. The back wall of the bike storage room is covered with lockers.
The bike storage area at the New Balance Headquarters on Guest Street in Allston occupies the corner of the ground-floor parking garage, immediately adjacent to the building’s lobby. It includes lockers and washrooms to let bike commuters change into work clothes.

The NACTO group tour ended with a visit to Harvard’s new Science and Engineering complex on Western Avenue in Allston. There, adjacent to a new sidewalk-level protected bike lane that connects the Allston campus to the Charles River bike paths, the university has installed two glassy bike storage sheds that can store hundreds of bicycles for university students and employees:

The bike parking buildings at the new Harvard Engineering School complex in Allston. Two glass-clad pavilions next to the Western Avenue protected bike lane have the capacity to park hundreds of bikes for students and employees.
Bike parking at the new Harvard Engineering School complex in Allston. Two glass-clad pavilions next to the Western Avenue protected bike lane have the capacity to park hundreds of bikes for students and employees.

These buildings are large enough to store hundreds of bikes, and even on a beautiful September day, they still had plenty of capacity. And they don’t just store bikes: the far end of one of the buildings abuts a campus child care center, and provides a convenient place for parents to stow their strollers during the day:

About a dozen baby strollers stored inside a glass-clad bike parking shed next to bike racks.
The end of Harvard’s new bike parking shed furthest from the Western Avenue bike lane is located next to a child care center, so parents can also use the space to stow their strollers during the day.

The new campus also includes abundant outdoor bike parking near the main entrances of campus buildings:

An array of U-shaped ground-mounted bike racks occupies a courtyard next to a small street. In the distance, on the other side of the street, is a long glass-clad bike parking shed full of bikes..
A well-used field of bike racks for visitors occupies the plaza outside a cafe on the ground floor of the new Harvard Engineering School. The larger glass-clad bike parking pavilions for students and employees is visible in the background across the street.

In addition to requiring conveniently located indoor bike parking rooms for residents and employees, Boston’s rules also specify minimum requirements for the installation of outdoor bike racks in public spaces for visitors to use.

Jen Rowe, an Active Transportation Planner with the City of Boston who was involved in writing the city’s updated guidelines, says that visitor bike racks are required to be “really visible from the public right-of-way, and conveniently located near the building entrance, and really well-lit. If people can’t see them, they’re not going to get used.”

Larger developments are also required to reserve space and make financial contributions for new Bluebikes stations.

The city’s new bike parking regulations still have a major limitation: in a typical year, fewer than 100 new buildings go under construction under the BPDA’s Article 80 requirements; and many of these developments are built in relatively wealthy neighborhoods, like Fenway and the Seaport.

The vast majority of Bostonians still live and work in approximately 86,000 older buildings throughout the city that predate any of these rules.

Earlier this year, the Boston Cyclists Union published a research report on bike parking in Boston that found “there are significant disparities in bike parking availability in Boston based on income and race,” and that Boston has considerably fewer public bike racks per capital than a number of other peer cities across the country.

In order to ensure that the whole city – not just areas with lots of new development – can meet the city’s goals to increase bicycle transportation, the Boston Cyclists Union recommended that the city dedicate $300,000 in its annual budget to install more bike parking citywide, with a particular focus on installing bike racks in lower-income neighborhoods and in neighborhoods where more people of color live.

Read the City of Boston’s bike parking guidelines here.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Commuter Rail platform featuring a gray shade canopy under which a couple can be seen walking together, a woman pushes a stroller and others further down sit or stand as they wait for the train.

Lynn Commuter Rail Station Closes For Reconstruction Project

By Grecia White |
The MBTA on Saturday shut down the Lynn Commuter Rail station for an undetermined period of time in order to demolish and rebuild the station, finally addressing the station’s many structural issues. The station was set to close back in late July, but was postponed until this October after backlash from city officials and state […]
A Black man in a dark navy suit holds a microphone while listening to a curly-haired white woman in a red suit while she gestures with one hand and holds a microphone in the other. They are sitting on a stage in a conference room in front of a light blue banner that reads "NACTO Designing Cities 2022"

An Inside Look at Federal Highway Officials’ Efforts to Encourage Safer Streets

By Christian MilNeil |
The annual conference of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) conference in Boston earlier this month offered a sort of homecoming for Stephanie Pollack, the former leader of MassDOT who left for Washington in early 2021 to lead the Federal Highway Administration in President Biden’s administration. Pollack’s return to Massachusetts coincided with the […]