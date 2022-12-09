We Want Your Feedback: Take Our Year-End Reader Survey

As we head into a new year, we’re thinking about how we can grow and improve StreetsblogMASS in the new year, and we want to hear from our readers.

How is our news coverage useful to you? And how could we make our journalism even better?

Our 2022 reader survey takes about 8 minutes to complete, and to thank you for your time, we have several prizes that we'll give away to a few randomly-selected participants.

To enter, just leave us your email address near the end of the survey; we’ll pick a winner in January.

Thanks for participating, and for reading StreetsblogMASS!