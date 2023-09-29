Saturday Brings ‘Pedal Power’ to Museum of Science

On Saturday, the Museum of Science will welcome greater Boston's bicycling community with a day of talks and activities to promote efforts to make the region a better place to get around by bike.

Several local advocacy groups will be there to provide information and advice about bicycle transportation in the Boston region, including the Boston Cyclists Union, Cambridge Bike Safety, Esplanade Association, MassBike, and the Mystic River Watershed Association. Bikes Not Bombs will be there to provide information and free bike checks, and will also be accepting bike donations (check their guidelines for bike donations beforehand).

The event is being sponsored by the HUBLUV initiative of the Conine Family Foundation (disclosure: the Conine Family Foundation is also a major funder of StreetsblogMASS).

Additionally, the museum will have several informational and activity tables throughout its exhibit halls based on themes of engineering, community engagement, environment, personal health, and safety.

To help more people get to the event on two wheels, Bluebikes is providing a free ride to the Museum: use the code MOS23BIKE for a free single trip in the Bluebikes app.

Additionally, Bike to the Sea will lead a guided ride from the Bike Kitchen in Malden to the Museum of Science, leaving at 9:00 am.

Riders who sign up in advance will have free entry to the Museum: sign up at https://biketothesea.org/event/pedal-power-ride/.