Transit

MBTA to Suspend Red Line Service In Cambridge and Downtown Boston This Weekend

6:00 AM EST on February 28, 2024

The MBTA will suspend Red Line service for 2 days this weekend, from Saturday, March 2nd to Sunday, March 3rd, between Park Street and JFK/UMass stations to conduct tunnel inspection work.

This suspension will take place for crews to perform inspections of the Red Line tunnel infrastructure, complete work on power and signal systems, and make station improvements (i.e., new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing).

Here are some tips to still get around during the Red Line closures:

  • There will be free shuttle bus service that will make stops at all of the stations between Park Street and JFK/UMass.
    • More information from the MBTA can be found here.
  • There will be free fares at Park Street and JFK/UMass stations, and the fare gates at these stations will be open.
  • The Commuter Rail will be free between JFK/UMass and South Station.
  • Plan extra time in commutes to anticipate longer than normal wait times for trains.

Riders can also find information on service changes via in-station signage, in-station public announcements, at mbta.com/alerts, speaking to Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff on-site, subscribing to T-Alerts or following the MBTA on X (formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts.



