MBTA Board Poised to Approve New Low-Income Fare Tomorrow

On Thursday, the MBTA Board of Directors is poised to give its final approval for a proposed new low-income fare structure, which could become available to riders later this spring or summer.

As proposed, the T would start offering half-priced fares on every MBTA service – including commuter rail and The RIDE paratransit services – for riders who verify that their earnings are lower than 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

In the Boston region, that eligibility income level would be $29,160 for a single-person household, or $60,000 for a household of four.

A low-income fare has been a priority for transit justice advocates for years. Several of those advocates from the Public Transit Public Good coalition plan to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon, after the board vote.

In a press statement, Noemi Mimi Ramos, Executive Director of New England United for Justice, said that “low-income fares will not only provide greater access to jobs and opportunities, it can also mean savings from upwards of about $700 a year. That is huge, especially for those who need every penny to provide for their families."

Other items on Thursday's board agenda include an update on the T's new subway cars, an update on the Bus Network Redesign initiative, and a preview of the 2025 operating budget, which will take effect on July 1.

