Somerville Bike Kitchen Hosts Its Annual Bike Pageant This Sunday

The Somerville Bike Kitchen will host its annual Bike Pageant this weekend, on Sunday, May 19th, in the courtyard of Aeronaut Brewing at 14 Tyler Street.

Courtesy of the Somerville Bike Kitchen

Organizers describe the pageant, which as "a celebration of unique, fun, creative, colorful and/or otherwise one-of-a-kind bikes."

The festivities will start around 1 p.m. with day-of registrations. Voting will run from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by prizes and a "ceremonial procession" of winners.

The pageant is free to attend, but if you think your ride is a contender, participants are encouraged to pre-register via this link.

Organizers will hand out prizes for the following categories:

Small Wheels Club (At least one wheel must be smaller than 26″)

Single (1) Speed

3-speed / Internal Gear Hub / Anti-derailleur society

Parts Bin

Vintage

Tandem

Prettiest Paint

Commuter

Road/touring

Cargo/Utility

Delightfully Weird

The 2022 Bike Pageant at the Somerville Bike Kitchen. Photo courtesy of the Somerville Bike Kitchen.

In case of foul weather, the event will move indoors at the Somerville Bike Kitchen shop at 15 Properzi Way.

Somerville Bike Kitchen is a volunteer-run nonprofit bicycle repair shop.

When they're not peacocking at beauty contests, the Kitchen also hosts weekly open-shop nights where people are invited to drop in to maintain their bikes and learn about bike repair or cycling in general.

Open shop nights are every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 9 pm at 15 Properzi Way.