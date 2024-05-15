Skip to Content
Events

Somerville Bike Kitchen Hosts Its Annual Bike Pageant This Sunday

2:13 PM EDT on May 15, 2024

The Somerville Bike Kitchen will host its annual Bike Pageant this weekend, on Sunday, May 19th, in the courtyard of Aeronaut Brewing at 14 Tyler Street.

A rainbow-hued image of a person riding a bike in a dinosaur costume in a mountain landscape. The text above them reads "Somerville Bike Kitchen 2024 Bike Pageant - Sunday May 19th 1-5 PM, Aeronaut Somerville, 14 Tyler St., Somerville MA"
Courtesy of the Somerville Bike Kitchen

Organizers describe the pageant, which as "a celebration of unique, fun, creative, colorful and/or otherwise one-of-a-kind bikes."

The festivities will start around 1 p.m. with day-of registrations. Voting will run from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by prizes and a "ceremonial procession" of winners.

The pageant is free to attend, but if you think your ride is a contender, participants are encouraged to pre-register via this link.

Organizers will hand out prizes for the following categories:

  • Small Wheels Club (At least one wheel must be smaller than 26″)
  • Single (1) Speed
  • 3-speed / Internal Gear Hub / Anti-derailleur society
  • Parts Bin
  • Vintage
  • Tandem
  • Prettiest Paint
  • Commuter 
  • Road/touring
  • Cargo/Utility
  • Delightfully Weird
Spectators wearing shorts and t-shirts sit around the edge of a paved driveway in front of an open garage door with a banner above it that reads "Somerville Bike Kitchen"
The 2022 Bike Pageant at the Somerville Bike Kitchen. Photo courtesy of the Somerville Bike Kitchen.

In case of foul weather, the event will move indoors at the Somerville Bike Kitchen shop at 15 Properzi Way.

Somerville Bike Kitchen is a volunteer-run nonprofit bicycle repair shop.

When they're not peacocking at beauty contests, the Kitchen also hosts weekly open-shop nights where people are invited to drop in to maintain their bikes and learn about bike repair or cycling in general.

Open shop nights are every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 9 pm at 15 Properzi Way.

