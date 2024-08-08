Skip to Content
Hyde Park Gets Its First Open Streets Festival This Weekend

5:59 PM EDT on August 8, 2024

A stylized map of the Hyde Park nieghborhood highlighting a segment of River St. and Fairmount Ave. (center), the site of the Aug. 11 Open Streets event

Courtesy of the City of Boston.

Boston's open streets program will come to Hyde Park for the first time ever this weekend, opening up a short segment of River Street and Fairmount Avenue for foot traffic on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will be considerably shorter than other neighborhoods' events, with a route that's just a quarter-mile long from end to end. However, it will encompass the heart of Hyde Park's commercial district, spanning from the Hyde Park commuter rail stop on the Providence and Franklin lines to the Fairmount stop on the Fairmount Line.

The event will require detours on a short segment of the MBTA route 24 bus for most of the day on Sunday.

The adjacent portion of River Street, next to the Hyde Park commuter rail stop, has been closed to vehicular traffic since 2022 due to structural deterioration on the bridge over the MBTA's Providence line.

MassDOT expects to begin construction on a replacement early next year.

