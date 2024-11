Local filmmaker Matt Ognibene has a new video on the Charlie Card Challenge – an unsanctioned 6-mile road race against the Green Line along the length of the B branch, from Boston College to downtown's Park Street station.

The Charlie Card Challenge was a bigger challenge this year thanks to the T's year-long track improvement program, which eliminated 10 slow zones along the B branch since last fall.

We won't spoil the ending, but we will say the race was closer than you might expect: