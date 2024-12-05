Skip to Content
MassDOT

As Clock Ticks On Federal Funds, MassDOT Proposes Smaller ‘Early Action’ Project for Allston I-90

3:30 PM EST on December 5, 2024

A view up a city street under blue skies. A street sign on a traffic light reads "Harvard Ave." Several people on bikes ride towards the camera in a bike lane near the left side of the photo.

The Cambridge Street bridge over Interstate 90 in Allston, looking northeast from Harvard Avenue.

As state officials continue to struggle to overcome major financing shortfalls and design conflicts in MassDOT's proposed Interstate 90 realignment in Allston, state highway officials have floated a proposal to spend the majority of the project's committed federal funding on a dramatically-scaled back "early action" project that would be limited to the area around the Cambridge Street bridge in Allston.

Under MassDOT's proposal, the agency would set aside $250 million for a suite of projects around the Cambridge Street overpass bridge, including:

A map of the Allston neighborhood highlighting the triangular area between Cambridge St., Commonwealth Ave., and the Charles River as the Allston Multimodal Project area. A red dot at the far left edge of that triangle marks the location of the Cambridge St. overpass over I-90
The Cambridge Street overpass and the Allston Multimodal Project area in Allston.

MassDOT officials acknowledged that they still need to overcome major uncertainties associated with the financing and design of the larger Allston I-90 interchange replacement project.

But compared to the rest of the project, the high-level concepts for the proposed project elements listed above are relatively uncontroversial, and could potentially move forward before the rest of the project.

MassDOT project manager Susan Harrington told members of the MPO board that the agency's deadline for spending a $335 million "reconnecting communities" grant is coming up in late 2026.

A phased approach to the project, said Harrington, would offer "a way to obligate these funds and continue advancing the rest of the project."

MassDOT is proposing to fund the "early action" project with $200 million out of the available $335 million from its reconnecting communities grant, plus an additional $50 million from MassDOT's state funds.

The board of the Boston Region MPO, which must approve all federal transportation spending for the region, entertained a motion to introduce MassDOT's proposal, then tabled further discussion on the idea until its next meeting on December 19th so that it can take time to solicit additional feedback on the proposal from stakeholders and the public.

