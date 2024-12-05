As Clock Ticks On Federal Funds, MassDOT Proposes Smaller ‘Early Action’ Project for Allston I-90

As state officials continue to struggle to overcome major financing shortfalls and design conflicts in MassDOT's proposed Interstate 90 realignment in Allston, state highway officials have floated a proposal to spend the majority of the project's committed federal funding on a dramatically-scaled back "early action" project that would be limited to the area around the Cambridge Street bridge in Allston.

Under MassDOT's proposal, the agency would set aside $250 million for a suite of projects around the Cambridge Street overpass bridge, including:

The Cambridge Street overpass and the Allston Multimodal Project area in Allston.

An accessible, "complete streets" replacement of the Cambridge Street bridge

Modifications to the I-90 highway and Worcester Line tracks to allow for less steep, wheelchair-accessible grades on the new Cambridge Street bridge

Replacement and realignment of the Franklin Street footbridge with a wider, wheelchair-accessible design

A wheelchair-accessible reconstruction of the Lincoln Street ramp between Lincoln and Cambridge Streets on the north side of I-90

Construction of a new highway noise barrier along Lincoln Street

Utility relocations and earthwork

MassDOT officials acknowledged that they still need to overcome major uncertainties associated with the financing and design of the larger Allston I-90 interchange replacement project.

But compared to the rest of the project, the high-level concepts for the proposed project elements listed above are relatively uncontroversial, and could potentially move forward before the rest of the project.

MassDOT project manager Susan Harrington told members of the MPO board that the agency's deadline for spending a $335 million "reconnecting communities" grant is coming up in late 2026.

A phased approach to the project, said Harrington, would offer "a way to obligate these funds and continue advancing the rest of the project."

MassDOT is proposing to fund the "early action" project with $200 million out of the available $335 million from its reconnecting communities grant, plus an additional $50 million from MassDOT's state funds.

The board of the Boston Region MPO, which must approve all federal transportation spending for the region, entertained a motion to introduce MassDOT's proposal, then tabled further discussion on the idea until its next meeting on December 19th so that it can take time to solicit additional feedback on the proposal from stakeholders and the public.