Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
DCR

DCR Will Present New Plans to Improve Chaotic Riverfront Traffic Circle in Brighton

12:03 PM EDT on April 4, 2025

An aerial view of the N. Beacon St - Soldiers Field Road rotary in Brighton, with the Charles River in the upper left corner and Mass. Pike along the bottom edge. An overlay illustration shows a new roadway with two intersections – one on the left, near the N. Beacon St. bridge over the river, and one on the right, where Parsons St. meets N. Beacon – that could replace the large traffic circle that takes up most of the center of the image.

A 2021 conceptual design for the North Beacon Street-Soldiers Field Road intersections in Brighton would have replaced the existing rotary with two signalized intersections to create about 2.3 acres of accessible riverfront parkland. Courtesy of the Mass. DCR.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will hold a public hearing later this month to present a new design for the chaotic riverfront rotary where several of its riverfront highways converge on the banks of the Charles River in Brighton.

The virtual public hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, April 17th, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom registration link).

"The purpose of this meeting is to present the updated Soldiers Field Road and North Beacon Street intersection design," according to a DCR press release issued Friday. "The goals of this project are to improve safety and accessibility for all users in this section of Soldiers Field Road, create a better balance among the various demands placed on the roadway, and create a welcoming environment with enhanced public access."

The press release does not provide any further details on the agency's design concept, but in a 2021 study of the area, consultants proposed several concepts to replace the chaotic multi-lane traffic rotary with a pair of signalized four-way intersections, or a pair of roundabouts (see image above).

The DCR also recently started work to redesign the nearby Birmingham Parkway. That project will replace a divided four-lane highway with a much narrower two-lane city street, and build a parallel 12-foot-wide shared-use path that will run from the traffic circle to Market Street near Brighton Landing.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Hit the Brakes

April 4, 2025
Street Design

Boston Releases ’30-Day Review’ Memo of Safety Projects

The city remains secretive about whose opinions mattered enough for its consultation in the review process.

April 3, 2025

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.
Elections and Politics

Transportation for Massachusetts Coalition Holds ‘Day of Action’ On Beacon Hill

Some lawmakers warn that chaotic budget cuts from Washington could create headwinds for bold new transportation policies this year.

April 2, 2025
Crashes

Data Indicate That Older Adults, Non-White Neighborhoods Face Higher Risks of Traffic Violence In Mass.

April 2, 2025
See all posts