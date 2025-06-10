Skip to Content
MBTA

Cross-Harbor Blue Line Service Is Suspended ‘Til June 15

10:03 AM EDT on June 10, 2025

A diagram of the Blue Line between Bowdoin (left) and Orient Heights (right) during a planned closure. A dotted line connects most stations except Bowdoin, as well as the Haymarket Green/Orange line station between Maverick and Aquarium station, indicating a free shuttle bus route.

A map of alternative transit services available during the Blue Line closure of June 7-June 15, 2025. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA is shutting down most of the Blue Line between downtown Boston and Orient Heights from Saturday, June 7 until Sunday, June 15.

Shuttle buses will serve each closed station except Bowdoin (riders should use Government Center instead) on a one-way loop through downtown Boston. Those shuttles will also stop at Haymarket for transfers to the Orange and Green Lines.

The East Boston ferry, which operates every 30 minutes between Long Wharf and Lewis Mall near Maverick Station, will also be fare free during this period.

The MBTA plans to perform routine track maintenance work and inspections during the closure.

Find more details at mbta.com/alerts/subway.

