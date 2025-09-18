Shuttles Replace Cross-Harbor Blue Line Service This Weekend

The following brief is an edited version of an MBTA press release.

The MBTA is reminding riders that Blue Line service will be suspended between Bowdoin and Airport beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 19, and continuing through the entire weekend, September 20 and 21.

The MBTA is planning to complete vital upgrades on the Blue Line's drainage system and pump room, which protects the line from major rain and flooding events.

The T will also do additional track maintenance activities, including upgrades to tunnel lighting, the overhead catenary wire system, and cable maintenance.

Alternative travel options

There will be three free and accessible shuttle bus options during this service change: a local shuttle, an express shuttle, and a downtown loop.

Riders should note that the local and express shuttle bus options will not stop at downtown Blue Line stations, and will instead stop at Haymarket for Orange and Green Line connections in the downtown area, so that shuttles will spend less time navigating through downtown Boston’s congested streets.

Local Shuttle: Shuttle buses will make stops at Airport, Maverick, and Haymarket for Orange and Green Line connections in the downtown area. The local shuttle will not stop at Aquarium, State, Government Center, or Bowdoin.

Express Shuttle: Shuttle buses will operate directly between Airport and Haymarket for Orange and Green Line connections in the downtown area, with no stops in between.

Downtown Loop: One shuttle bus will operate in a loop from Haymarket to Aquarium to State to Government Center.

Fare gates will be open for free entry on the Blue Line between Airport and Wonderland.

Riders may also use the East Boston Ferry , which will be free during this service change with trips departing every 30 minutes from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Riders using the shuttle buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Government Center from Wonderland should budget at least an additional 30 – 40 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes.