Elections and Politics

Franklin-Hodge Stepping Down As Boston’s Chief of Streets

Boston Transportation Department Commissioner Nick Gove will take over as Interim Chief of Streets at the end of this month.

8:48 AM EST on November 10, 2025

Jascha Franklin-Hodge

Jascha Franklin-Hodge, photographed at the Green Street Orange Line station in December 2021.

Last Friday, Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the "Chief of Streets" who oversees the City of Boston's Transportation and Public Works departments, announced that he plans to leave City Hall at the end of the year.

"I am grateful to Mayor Wu for giving me the chance to serve over these past four years," Franklin-Hodge wrote in an email to his City of Boston colleagues on Friday. "I am proud of the many things our team has accomplished together, and I know that you will continue to do great work in the years ahead."

Franklin-Hodge joined the administration of Mayor Michelle Wu in January 2022, just a few weeks after she took office. He had previously worked under Mayor Marty Walsh as the city’s chief information officer until 2018, and between his stints at City Hall, he led the Open Mobility Foundation.

Boston Transportation Department Commissioner Nick Gove will be promoted as an Interim Chief of Streets at the end of this month.

Gove joined City Hall in the spring of 2023 after a 15-year career with the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

"Nick is a capable, caring leader and I know the team is in good hands," wrote Franklin-Hodge.

