MBTA Terminates Alewife Redevelopment Plan

The MBTA has cancelled a procurement process to redevelop 30 acres of land it owns around the Alewife Red Line station, including the massive on-site parking garage that is nearing the end of its life.

On Monday, an MBTA spokesperson wrote in an email to StreetsblogMASS that "current market conditions are not favorable to maximizing the property's value for transportation priorities" and that the agency would be cancelling its search for a joint development partner for the land it owns around Alewife station.

"A major market shift occurred during the procurement, which would have impacted pre-development labor costs including labor and material," the spokesperson wrote. "The property value at Alewife remains strong and the MBTA is committed to working with the City of Cambridge and other stakeholders to improve the station in a way that benefits the community."

Uncertain future for an obsolete garage

In August 2024, the MBTA and City of Cambridge hosted informal presentations with real estate developers to envision possibilities for new development on the 30-acre Alewife site, which includes a hulking 2,700-space concrete parking garage with major maintenance needs.

At the time, Scott Bosworth, the MBTA's Chief of Transit-Oriented Development, said that the T was no longer interested in paying the considerable costs of owning and maintaining so much parking on the site.

MBTA surveys indicate that more riders arrive at Alewife station on foot than in a car, even though the station is surrounded by massive parking lots and highways.

Planners from the City of Cambridge, which had recently re-zoned the area for taller buildings, had hoped that new development on the Alewife site could help finance public improvements like new street connections and a new Fitchburg Line station nearby.

In a 2024 "Notice of Intent," the T announced plans "to create a world class public transportation hub through a future-forward development project, to enhance the public realm in the station area, and to contribute to economic development and sustainable growth in the Alewife community."

The same notice indicated that the T would issue a competitive "request for proposals" to work with a joint development partner and come up with a "realistic and viable" plan for the area before the end of 2024.

StreetsblogMASS reached out to the MBTA for an update on that timeline in November, and the MBTA's spokesperson responded today.

StreetsblogMASS has reached out to City of Cambridge officials, and we will update this article when we receive their response to this story.