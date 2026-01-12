Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Parking

MBTA Terminates Alewife Redevelopment Plan

"Current market conditions are not favorable to maximizing the property's value for transportation priorities," an MBTA spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS on Monday.

3:55 PM EST on January 12, 2026

A drone's-eye view of the massive Alewife parking garage in Cambridge. The top level of the garage is roughly the size of 3.5 football fields, and is completely empty of any parked cars in the image.

A drone’s-eye view of the Alewife parking garage in Cambridge. Each of the garage’s five levels is roughly the size of 3.5 football fields. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA has cancelled a procurement process to redevelop 30 acres of land it owns around the Alewife Red Line station, including the massive on-site parking garage that is nearing the end of its life.

On Monday, an MBTA spokesperson wrote in an email to StreetsblogMASS that "current market conditions are not favorable to maximizing the property's value for transportation priorities" and that the agency would be cancelling its search for a joint development partner for the land it owns around Alewife station.

"A major market shift occurred during the procurement, which would have impacted pre-development labor costs including labor and material," the spokesperson wrote. "The property value at Alewife remains strong and the MBTA is committed to working with the City of Cambridge and other stakeholders to improve the station in a way that benefits the community."

Uncertain future for an obsolete garage

In August 2024, the MBTA and City of Cambridge hosted informal presentations with real estate developers to envision possibilities for new development on the 30-acre Alewife site, which includes a hulking 2,700-space concrete parking garage with major maintenance needs.

At the time, Scott Bosworth, the MBTA's Chief of Transit-Oriented Development, said that the T was no longer interested in paying the considerable costs of owning and maintaining so much parking on the site.

MBTA surveys indicate that more riders arrive at Alewife station on foot than in a car, even though the station is surrounded by massive parking lots and highways.

Planners from the City of Cambridge, which had recently re-zoned the area for taller buildings, had hoped that new development on the Alewife site could help finance public improvements like new street connections and a new Fitchburg Line station nearby.

In a 2024 "Notice of Intent," the T announced plans "to create a world class public transportation hub through a future-forward development project, to enhance the public realm in the station area, and to contribute to economic development and sustainable growth in the Alewife community."

The same notice indicated that the T would issue a competitive "request for proposals" to work with a joint development partner and come up with a "realistic and viable" plan for the area before the end of 2024.

StreetsblogMASS reached out to the MBTA for an update on that timeline in November, and the MBTA's spokesperson responded today.

StreetsblogMASS has reached out to City of Cambridge officials, and we will update this article when we receive their response to this story.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Vision Zero

T Receives Additional Federal Funds to Eliminate Blind Spots On Buses

The Trump administration has formally approved only a small handful of grants under the Safe Streets for All program.

January 12, 2026
Crashes

Speeding Driver Crashes, Wrecks Multiple Homes In Everett

Residents were forced to find temporary lodging after Everett building inspectors found serious structural damage to the buildings.

January 12, 2026

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Should Monday’s Headlines Carry a Carrot or a Stick?

January 12, 2026
Streetsblog USAPolicing

When the Government Says You’re ‘Weaponizing’ Your Car

January 12, 2026
MassDOT

See MassDOT’s Plans for a New Highway Interchange on the Cambridge Riverfront

January 9, 2026
Policing

Family Members Lament Light Sentence for Driver Who Killed Tamar Vishlitzky

Joshua Quimby of Billerica received a two-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.

January 8, 2026
See all posts