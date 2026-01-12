Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Crashes

Speeding Driver Crashes, Wrecks Multiple Homes In Everett

Residents were forced to find temporary lodging after Everett building inspectors found serious structural damage to the buildings.

11:47 AM EST on January 12, 2026

A driver's reckless behavior displaced at least 10 Everett residents from their homes after losing control of their speeding vehicle and causing major structural damage to multiple apartment buildings this weekend.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Glendale Street, a relatively narrow one-way street that runs parallel to Broadway near Glendale Square.

Surveillance camera footage from a home across the street shows a white sedan losing control after hitting a raised crosswalk at a high speed in front of the Hale Park playground (Everett has a citywide 25 mph speed limit).

The driver then skids onto the sidewalk on the north side of Glendale Street, destroying in quick succession the front garden and fence of one home, a yellow "SLOW" street sign, and the front entry stairs of a second multifamily building.

The vehicle finally comes to a stop after striking the corner of a third home, located about 280 feet away from the raised crosswalk where the driver initially lost control.

Residents were forced to find temporary lodging after Everett building inspectors found serious structural damage to the buildings.

Everett police told WCVB5 that the driver was uninjured and received a citation.

StreetsblogMASS has reached out to the Everett police and the Middlesex D.A.'s office to learn what charges, if any, the driver is facing, and whether the driver has had their license suspended.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Parking

MBTA Terminates Alewife Redevelopment Plan

"Current market conditions are not favorable to maximizing the property's value for transportation priorities," an MBTA spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS on Monday.

January 12, 2026
Vision Zero

T Receives Additional Federal Funds to Eliminate Blind Spots On Buses

The Trump administration has formally approved only a small handful of grants under the Safe Streets for All program.

January 12, 2026

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Should Monday’s Headlines Carry a Carrot or a Stick?

January 12, 2026
Streetsblog USAPolicing

When the Government Says You’re ‘Weaponizing’ Your Car

January 12, 2026
MassDOT

See MassDOT’s Plans for a New Highway Interchange on the Cambridge Riverfront

January 9, 2026
Policing

Family Members Lament Light Sentence for Driver Who Killed Tamar Vishlitzky

Joshua Quimby of Billerica received a two-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.

January 8, 2026
See all posts