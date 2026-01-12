Speeding Driver Crashes, Wrecks Multiple Homes In Everett

A driver's reckless behavior displaced at least 10 Everett residents from their homes after losing control of their speeding vehicle and causing major structural damage to multiple apartment buildings this weekend.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Glendale Street, a relatively narrow one-way street that runs parallel to Broadway near Glendale Square.

Surveillance camera footage from a home across the street shows a white sedan losing control after hitting a raised crosswalk at a high speed in front of the Hale Park playground (Everett has a citywide 25 mph speed limit).

The driver then skids onto the sidewalk on the north side of Glendale Street, destroying in quick succession the front garden and fence of one home, a yellow "SLOW" street sign, and the front entry stairs of a second multifamily building.

The vehicle finally comes to a stop after striking the corner of a third home, located about 280 feet away from the raised crosswalk where the driver initially lost control.

Residents were forced to find temporary lodging after Everett building inspectors found serious structural damage to the buildings.

Everett police told WCVB5 that the driver was uninjured and received a citation.

StreetsblogMASS has reached out to the Everett police and the Middlesex D.A.'s office to learn what charges, if any, the driver is facing, and whether the driver has had their license suspended.