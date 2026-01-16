StreetsblogMASS Welcomes Three New Board Members

StreetsblogMASS is a nonprofit organization, governed by a team of volunteer board members who help us administer our finances, provide editorial guidance, and generally keep our organization running smoothly and successfully.

In 2026, we're welcoming three talented new volunteers, profiled below, to our Board of Directors. We’re extremely grateful for their support, and proud to add their names to our organization’s leadership roster.

We'd also like to express our gratitude to three longtime board members whose terms ended in 2025: our former board chair, Alice Brown, Brendan Kearney, and Alexis Walls.

Jeff Gang is a longtime Massachusetts transit and bike enthusiast, former board member and interim executive director of the Boston Cyclists Union (BCU), and for the last four years, a resident of Buckland in Franklin County. For the past ten years, he was worked as a digital communications and fundraising consultant, assisting organizations like the BCU and Alternatives for Community and Environment in Roxbury. He got his start professionally in the Green Corps training program, and still brings a grassroots-organizer lens to many of his pursuits.

Karin Valentine Goins, MPH is a lifelong active transportation user who combines public health training, professional experience in chronic disease prevention research and public health practice, and local level advocacy for better walking and rolling. At the Prevention Research Center at UMass Chan Medical School, she has focused on building local public health capacity to engage in improving active transportation, helped lead a nationwide research network focused on physical activity and built environment, and co-authored over 40 academic publications. In 2011 she co-founded WalkBike Worcester, a grassroots group that works to make walking and biking in Worcester more safe, equitable, pleasant, and convenient. She has also served on the Massachusetts Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board and the Advisory Committee of the Central Massachusetts Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Sam Mintz is the editor of Brookline.News, a nonprofit local news outlet covering the town of Brookline, MA. Sam has worked in journalism for more than 10 years, including at local, regional and national outlets. He covered federal transportation policy for three years at Politico (the end of Chao and beginning of Buttigieg) and is also a past freelance contributor to StreetsblogMASS. He lives in West Roxbury (the 36 is his most frequently used bus route) with his wife and two cats.