Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Legislation

Healey Budget Bill Would Balance MBTA Budgets for One More Year

5:09 PM EST on January 28, 2026

A bar chart showing three pairs of bars (with a red bar for "expenses" next to a stacked pair of bars of an equal combined hight, with a green bar for "revenues" and a black bar on top of the green for "budget gap". The x axis shows three budget years: FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028. The y axis runs from 0 to 4K and is labelled "Millions of dollars". The bars get progressively taller over the three years, but the red and black bars (expenses and deficits) grow more than the green bars (revenue). The left set of bars shows $3,103 million in expenses, $2,864 in revenues, and $239 in deficit. The right set of bars (FY2028) shows $3,640 in expenses, $2,802 in revenue, and $837 in deficit.

Data courtesy of the MBTA.

Governor Healey has drawn up a plan to fix the MBTA's budget problems for one more year with a stash of unspent Fair Share revenues – a plan that would postpone a more permanent budget solution until her re-election campaign ends later this year.

Earlier this month, MBTA budget officials warned that the agency could face a $648 million budget gap this summer, under current funding levels (see chart above).

On Wednesday, Governor Healey delivered her fiscal year 2027 budget proposal to the Massachusetts State House – giving us our first look at her plan to solve the T's budget problems without service cuts, as she had promised during last week's State of the Commonwealth address.

Healey's main budget bill, H. 2, would flat-fund the T's main source of state funding with a $470 million transfer from the Commonwealth Transportation Fund – the same amount authorized in last year's budget law.

But the Governor also submitted a "supplemental" budget for $1.15 billion in surplus "Fair Share" tax revenue that the state had collected – but not yet spent – from fiscal year 2025.

In 2025, when the Fair Share tax was still relatively new, lawmakers dramatically under-estimated how much revenue it would produce. The FY2025 budget law planned to for $1.05 billion in Fair Share revenue; in fact, high-income households paid more than twice that amount.

The Governor's supplemental budget would give the T an extra $523 million to balance its FY27 operating budget, plus an additional $122 million to replenish its reserve funds (which are going to be depleted after the T pays off a $239 million budget shortfall this year).

"If it's implemented as she drew it up, it would solve the T's budgetary challenges," Brian Kane, the executive director of the MBTA Advisory Board, told StreetsblogMASS on Wednesday. "So I think it's great, and she deserves a lot of credit for keeping her pledges to fix the T."

However, a windfall of unspent Fair Share money is fairly unlikely to recur next year, when the T forecasts an even bigger $837 million budget deficit.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

MBTA

The Red Line’s Old Trains Can’t Cope With the Cold

The T is running less than half as many trains as usual on its busiest subway line after it pulled some of its oldest trains from service.

January 28, 2026
Housing

MassDOT Begins Marketing Former Freeway Land In Fall River For Transit-Oriented Housing Development

January 27, 2026

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Policing

‘Kavanaugh Stops’ Are Making Streets More Dangerous

In Minneapolis, ICE agents have killed more people than violent drivers so far in 2026, according to Minnesota's crash database.

January 27, 2026
Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Become More Affordable

January 27, 2026
Op-ed

Guest Column: Imagine More Forgiving Neighborhoods

January 26, 2026
Elections and Politics

Healey’s ‘State of the Commonwealth’ Boasts About MBTA Turnaround, Promises to Fill Budget Shortfall

"We’re going to close the T’s budget gap so Phil and his team can keep cookin’," the Governor promised.

January 23, 2026
See all posts