Drivers Killed Two Victims This Weekend, In Boston and Webster
The victim in the Webster crash has been identified as Marleigh Rose Guevara, a 10-year-old girl who loved dancing to Bad Bunny and roller skating with her sisters.
5:37 PM EDT on April 13, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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