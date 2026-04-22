Mayor Wu’s Latest Budget Plan Eliminates Funding for Over a Dozen Street Safety Projects: See the List
Mayor Wu's recently-published budget proposal appears to eliminate dozens of capital projects from the city's five-year capital plan, according to a comparison of this year's fiscal year 2027 proposal with the current fiscal year 2026 enacted budget.
1:34 PM EDT on April 22, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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