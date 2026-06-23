Regional Transit Authority Ridership Is Way Up, Thanks to Fare-Free Service
Data indicates that ridership surges in the years after agencies introduce fare-free operations.
4:55 PM EDT on June 23, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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