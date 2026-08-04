Mayor Wu and MBTA Announce Compromises and Another Round of Meetings for Blue Hill Ave. Project
In a significant bid to patronize car owners, the project's proponents are now promising "a net increase in parking" alongside a proposed dedicated busway along Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester and Mattapan.
4:52 PM EDT on August 4, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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