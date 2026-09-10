Another Major Orange Line Shutdown Begins Thursday
The MBTA will shut down Orange Line service through the southwest corridor, between Forest Hills and Back Bay stations, for five days beginning on Thursday, September 10.
10:21 AM EDT on September 10, 2026
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