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MBTA

Another Major Orange Line Shutdown Begins Thursday

The MBTA will shut down Orange Line service through the southwest corridor, between Forest Hills and Back Bay stations, for five days beginning on Thursday, September 10.
10:21 AM EDT on September 10, 2026
A string map of the Orange Line between Forest Hills and Back Bay station, showing a dotted black line running from Forest Hills to Back Bay as replacement shuttle bus service during a 5-day shutdown beginning Sept. 10. A parallel purple line indicates alternative free regional rail service on the Providence and Needham lines, whose trains stop at Forest Hills, Ruggles, and Back Bay stations.
A map of service alternatives during the 5-day Orange Line shutdown planned for Sept. 10-14, 2026. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA will shut down Orange Line service through the southwest corridor, between Forest Hills and Back Bay stations, for five days beginning on Thursday, September 10.

The primary purpose of this shutdown is for the T to make concrete repairs to platforms and other station infrastructure as part of its Ruggles Station improvements project and Jackson Square Station accessibility improvements project.

The T also plans to continue its new digital signal system installation between Forest Hills and Roxbury Crossing.

Alternative routes

As usual, the T will offer free shuttle buses to make stops at the closed Orange Line stations between Back Bay and Forest Hills. Riders should budget ample additional travel time if they plan to rely on buses – the T estimates that a trip from downtown to Forest Hills should budget will take at least an additional 30 minutes.

For a faster option, the Needham, Franklin/Foxboro, and Providence lines of the commuter rail system will offer fare-free rides between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.

The closed segment of the Orange Line also runs parallel to the Southwest Corridor greenway. Bike rides from Forest Hills to Back Bay on the Southwest Corridor path take about 30 minutes.

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