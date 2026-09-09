Driver Kills Northampton Resident In Damon Road Homicide Crash
MassDOT's crash records indicate that there has been a significant increase in crashes on Damon Road since the agency completed a road-widening project in 2024.
3:21 PM EDT on September 9, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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