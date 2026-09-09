Driver Kills 83-Year-Old Bicyclist in Medway

An unidentified driver struck and killed Yuk Foo Chan, an 83-year-old West Roxbury resident, while he was riding his bicycle Tuesday evening on Milford Street near the Milford-Medway town line, according to local police.

According to a press statement from the Medway Police, the homicide occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, near the intersection of Milford Street (State Route 109) and Green Street.

First responders arrived on the scene to find Mr. Chan suffering from severe physical trauma. Firefighters transported the victim to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Medway Police described Mr. Chan as “a local fixture.”

Medway Police said that they would not identify the suspect until their investigation is complete. According to their preliminary investigation, police allege that their suspect was driving eastbound on Milford Street when they drove their vehicle into Mr. Chan, who was riding a pedal bicycle.

In their statement, police described the suspect as “present and cooperative,” and added that the suspect had not been arrested.

Medway has a town-wide 25 mph speed limit, but it appears not to apply on Milford Street, a relatively narrow two-lane state road.

Near the scene of Tuesday’s homicide, eastbound drivers crossing the town line face a pair of contradictory speed limit signs: the first declares a “THICKLY SETTLED – SPEED LIMIT 25 TOWNWIDE UNLESS OTHERWISE POSTED.”

Immediately after that sign, a second speed limit sign reads “SPEED LIMIT – 40”.

The homicide scene is also located about a quarter-mile east of a highway interchange with Interstate 495.