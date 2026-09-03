MBTA Reveals Its Plans For ‘Phase 1’ of New Widett Circle Rail Yard
The planned facility will include charging facilities for electric trains and the first phase is expected to be operational by 2030.
10:20 AM EDT on September 3, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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