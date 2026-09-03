MIT Professor Dies of Injuries Sustained In Previously Unreported Crash On Memorial Drive
State Police, who are responsible for investigating fatal crashes and homicides on state-controlled roadways like Memorial Drive, have not released any information about Rose's death or the crash that caused it.
4:54 PM EDT on September 3, 2026
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