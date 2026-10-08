City of Boston Plans to Install Cameras to Deter Illegal Driving Near Stopped Buses
“Drivers who ignore safety laws and put our kids at risk must be held accountable,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.
3:17 PM EDT on October 8, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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