Skip to content
MBTA

MBTA Boosts Orange Line Subway Speeds Again

Over the weekend, the MBTA once again increased the maximum speeds on the Orange Line, with a new 55 mph speed limit in effect for 5.4 miles of track between North Station and Oak Grove.
12:06 PM EDT on October 19, 2026
A close-up of the Orange Line on the official MBTA subway map, zoomed in on the segment between Oak Grove and North Station, with a 55 mph speed limit road sign superimposed on the map

Over the weekend, the MBTA once again increased the maximum speeds on the Orange Line, with a new 55 mph speed limit in effect for 5.4 miles of track between North Station and Oak Grove.

The T last year had already increased maximum train speeds on the northernmost segment of the Orange Line, between Assembly and Oak Grove. This weeks’s speed increases affect an additional 2 miles of track between Assembly and North Station.

Before last summer, the previous maximum speed on these segments of the Orange Line had been 40 mph for at least 20 years.

These tracks had originally been designed for 55 mph service when the T built the Haymarket North Extension of the Orange Line in the 1970s. However, as the infrastructure aged, the T reduced operating speeds for safety reasons.  

Last year, the T also increased the maximum operating speed on the Braintree branch of the Red Line to 50 mph.

“We have removed slow zones, upgraded signal systems, scaled accessibility efforts, delivered new fleets, and worked smartly to improve infrastructure across the entire MBTA system under the leadership of Healey-Driscoll Administration,” bragged Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Eng in a weekend press release.

Eng added that the Orange Line today is running 76 percent more service than it did in winter 2023, when a maintenance crisis under former Governor Charlie Baker’s administration forced the T to impose a 25 mph speed limit on the entire subway system.

Share via Email Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Comment

Read More:

MBTA

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Events

MBTA Will Run Special ‘Rails and Trails’ Excursion Train to Newburyport On Nov. 7

October 19, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Daily headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are On the Ballot

October 19, 2026
Amtrak

MassDOT Wins More Federal Funds to Build Springfield Amtrak Station Expansion Project

October 16, 2026
Violent crime

Driver Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Prison for 2024 Homicide of John Corcoran

October 15, 2026
Violent crime

Teen Driver Kills Father of Three In Boston’s Arborway Park

October 13, 2026
See all posts