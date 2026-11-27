This week, MassDOT published a new conceptual planning study for three critical gaps in the Mass. Central Rail Trail (MCRT), a proposed 104-mile greenway between Boston and Northampton.

Various trail construction projects over the past decade have brought the MCRT tantalizingly close to completion: about 72 miles of the trail are open today, and two more one-mile segments, in Belmont and Wayland, are well on their way towards construction.

But most of the remaining gaps are located in the more rural, central part of the Commonwealth, where smaller towns have fewer resources for major trail projects.

Volunteer organizations like the East Quabbin Land Trust have built out several trail segments, but connecting them will require bridging major obstacles – like river crossings – that will require more substantial financial commitments, infrastructure, and land acquisition.

In 2021, MassDOT commissioned a high-level “feasibility study” that identified some of those obstacles and possible routes for completing the trail route through central Massachusetts.

The agency’s new “gap study” refines that analysis with more detailed plans and cost estimates for three specific segments in the central part of the state: a 4.9-mile trail between Belchertown and Palmer, a 1.4 mile segment near Gilbertville in Hardwick (near the Quabbin Reservoir), and what might be the trickiest gap of all: a trail route across the Nashua River gorge in Clinton (pictured at the top of this post).

Belchertown to Palmer

Of the three gaps the study analyzes, the gap between Springfield Road in Belchertown and Griffin Street in Palmer is the least complicated and most likely to be completed first.

The historic railroad right-of-way in this section is generally intact, and most of it is already used as a trail, under the ownership of the Town of Belchertown.

The northwestern end of this segment would connect to Piper Farm, a town conservation area, and beyond that, another 1.2-mile trail extension to Maple Street that’s funded for construction in 2031.

The study identifies three major obstacles on this segment:

The current trail crosses Jabish Brook on an old, wooden trestle bridge. MassDOT’s study proposes replacing it with an “80-foot pedestrian bridge with new abutments and approaches … if the trestle cannot be rehabilitated.” However, this recommendation appears to have been written before this summer, when the Town of Belchertown secured MassTrails grant funding to begin rehabilitating the wooden bridge with a new deck for trail use.

Between Franklin Street and Shea Street, the former railroad corridor is intact and undeveloped, but it’s privately owned and posted with “no trespassing” signs. The study recommends “acquisition of private land.”

The biggest physical obstacle on this segment is the Swift River, which is also the boundary between Belchertown and Palmer. The study notes that “the abutments for the former railroad bridge in both the Town of Belchertown and the Town of Palmer still exist; however, the bridge(s) do not. Crossing Swift River will require one large bridge span or multiple bridges and boardwalks through the peninsula in the middle of the river… This crossing could be upwards of 525 feet.”

MassDOT estimates that completing the easier Springfield Street to Franklin Street trail segment in Belchertown would cost around $16.7 million, while the new Swift River bridge and land acquisition east of Franklin Street would cost an additional $92 million.

Hardwick

The study also analyzes a 1.4 mile trail segment in Hardwick, from the existing East Quabbin Land Trust trailhead on the outskirts of Gilbertville to Creamery Road, near the Barre town line.

This segment would connect two existing trail segments to create a continuous 5-mile route along the banks of the Ware River.

The former railroad right-of-way in this area has been lost to suburban development, so the recommended route instead calls for a new separated shared-use path along State Route 32, a MassDOT-controlled roadway, connecting to new sidewalks on River Run, a low-traffic residential street.

MassDOT’s study estimates that this segment will cost $13.1 million to construct.

The Wachusett Dam area in Clinton

The shortest gap considered in this study is also the most complicated, and could become one of the most expensive trail links in the MCRT network.

In the Worcester County town of Clinton, the Mass. Central railroad once bridged the Nashua River gorge with a 100-foot-tall trestle over the water. That trestle is long gone, and plotting a route for the MCRT in its absence will be a “complex” project with “high implementation difficulty,” according to MassDOT’s study.

Among the challenges are proximity to a large dam, steep slopes, multiple roadway crossings, utility corridors, and environmental impacts to ponds and conservation lands.

MassDOT is considering two possible approaches for this segment. One would be to simply recreate the historic route of the railway with a new 1,000-foot-long bridge across the gorge. This would be an expensive and complex project (MassDOT estimates the cost to be in the ballpark of $170 million) but it would offer the simplest route for trail users, avoiding steep climbs and an at-grade crossing of Boylston Street, a busy state highway.

The other approach would be to build a new ground-level trail route that would zig-zag its way across the gorge with multiple switchbacks to negotiate a 100-foot elevation change.

The lowest-cost alternative would follow existing roadways, including River Street, a paved roadway that curves along the shore of Lancaster Mill Pond. River Street is currently gated to motor vehicle traffic at its intersection with Boylston Street.

These ground-level alternatives have lower cost estimates, but they present their own complications, with the need to build embankments on steep slopes, and potential impacts to waterways and conservation lands.