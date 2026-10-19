MBTA Will Run Special ‘Rails and Trails’ Excursion Train to Newburyport On Nov. 7
The MBTA will bring back its special "Fall Ride" excursion train on Saturday, Nov. 7th with a Boston-to-Newburyport express train and guided bike tours of the region's trail network.
9:22 AM EDT on October 19, 2026
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