Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman in Crosswalk on Mystic Avenue in Somerville

The Mystic Avenue crosswalk at the Kensington pedestrian underpass in East Somerville.
The Mystic Avenue crosswalk at the Kensington pedestrian underpass in East Somerville.

Massachusetts State Police have arrested Zewdu Abate Gedamu, 64, of Roxbury, for killing Cheryl Pauline Richards, 52, of Somerville, as she was walking across Mystic Avenue in the crosswalk Saturday evening near Assembly Square.

Gedamu, who was driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz E350, struck Richards shortly before 8 p.m. on the crosswalk that connects Stop and Shop to the Kensington underpass, one of the only pedestrian routes that connects under Interstate 93 between most of residential Somerville and the growing Assembly Row district.

Between its intersection with the Fellsway and Sullivan Square, Mystic Avenue functions as a frontage road for Interstate 93, with on- and off-ramps weaving at high speeds with local traffic.

With the rapid growth happening a quarter of a mile away at Assembly Square, and with two identified “high-crash” clusters in the area, the harrowing junctions of the Fellsway, Mystic Avenue and McGrath Highway have been the subject of two state safety audits in recent years: in 2015 and in 2017.

The 2017 audit noted that the Kensington Underpass “is dimly lit and the high speeds of the vehicles make it difficult for pedestrians to cross.” WalkBoston, which participated in the 2017 audit, posted this video of the crosswalk at the time (the video is taken from the north side of the crosswalk, looking south towards Stop and Shop):

Shortly after this video was made, MassDOT installed a “high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon” at the crosswalk. That light flashes red to indicate that vehicles mush stop when pedestrians have a walk signal.

East Somerville pedestrians have limited options for crossing under the Interstate 93 viaduct to get to Assembly Square and its T stop, and none are particularly friendly to people on foot. Besides the Kensington Underpass, a pedestrian coming from East Somerville could go 500 feet to the west to navigate a complex set of crosswalks across 8 lanes of Mystic Avenue and 6 lanes of the Fellsway, or choose a much more out-of-the-way crosswalk half a mile to the south, on Lombardi Street.

Gedamu is expected to appear in Somerville District Court on Monday for an arraignment.

Police report that he initially drove away after the crash, but turned himself in Sunday morning. As of Sunday evening, he is being charged with violating a crosswalk and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death, but police say that more charges are possible based on the outcomes of an ongoing investigation.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil (right) with his family during a visit to Streetsblog world headquarters in Brooklyn in April 2019.

Welcome to StreetsblogMASS!

By Christian MilNeil |
Our streets are public spaces: they belong to all of us, not just the few who operate the most life-threatening and polluting vehicles. Making the Commonwealth’s streets work better for pedestrians, bikes and transit will make our cities healthier, safer, more affordable, and more egalitarian.
Lisa Ford walks her grandchildren, Cannon Castell; Jada Ford; and Chastity Castell, across a temporary crosswalk.
STREETSBLOG NYC

Sen. Markey Introduces Federal Complete Streets Bill

By Gersh Kuntzman |
The Markey-Cohen bill would also require grant recipients to adopt and prioritize a “Complete Streets” policy — and it would require the federal government, the states and federal “metropolitan planning organizations” to adopt design standards for all highway projects “that provide for the safe and adequate accommodation of all users of the surface transportation network, including motorized and non-motorized users, in all phases of project planning, development, and operation.”
The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has painted new bike lanes on Fenway near Simmons University. The lanes have been criticized for their lack of physical protection, and for their poor design at intersections. During the morning rush hour on July 11, 2019, dozens of safety advocates lined the new bike lanes to create a "people-protected" barrier.

Photos: ‘People-Protected’ Bike Lane on Fenway

By Christian MilNeil |
A crowd of over 100 street safety advocates spent a pleasant morning in one of Boston’s Olmsted parks (albeit one that’s largely been paved over to give drivers more places to get stuck in traffic) as they created a “people-protected bike lane” on Fenway and Brookline Avenue during the morning rush hour. As reported previously, […]
The Minuteman bike path in East Arlington, pictured in May 2019.

New MassTrails Program Funds 71 Trail Projects on a Shoestring

By Christian MilNeil |
A new statewide grant program has released its first round of awards, stretching $5 million in state and federal funds to advance dozens of trail projects across the state. MassTrails, a relatively new collaboration between the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and MassDOT, aims to fill gaps in the state’s growing network of […]
The pedestrianized section of Franklin Street next to the Downtown Crossing station entrance pictured on May 29, 2019.

Do Millennials Love Sprawl Now? Eh, Not Exactly

By Angie Schmidt |
The “return to the city” movement is dead — or so say some news outlets after data from Brookings showed population growth in the suburbs outpacing that of cities, especially among millennials. “American suburbs swell as a new generation escapes the city,” wrote the Wall Street Journal. Mother Jones piled on with “Millennials love the burbs.” […]