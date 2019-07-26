Wednesday: ‘The MBTA In Crisis’ Panel Discussion with CLF and TransitMatters

The Conservation Law Foundation, a fiscal sponsor of StreetsblogMASS, will host a panel discussion Wednesday afternoon featuring Staci Rubin, a Senior Attorney at CLF, as well as Jarred Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at TransitMatters, and moderated by your StreetsblogMASS editor, Christian MilNeil.

How can Massachusetts fix its broken transit system and build a T that’s efficient, affordable, and accessible to all? We’ll be discussing that and taking your questions via a live Facebook broadcast Wednesday afternoon, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Please join us!