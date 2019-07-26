Wednesday: ‘The MBTA In Crisis’ Panel Discussion with CLF and TransitMatters

A derailed Red Line car blocks the tracks at the JFK/UMass station on June 11, 2019. The derailment destroyed signal equipment and is expected to disrupt service on the Red Line for most of the summer. Photo courtesy of the Boston Fire Department.
The Conservation Law Foundation, a fiscal sponsor of StreetsblogMASS, will host a panel discussion Wednesday afternoon featuring Staci Rubin, a Senior Attorney at CLF, as well as Jarred Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at TransitMatters, and moderated by your StreetsblogMASS editor, Christian MilNeil.

How can Massachusetts fix its broken transit system and build a T that’s efficient, affordable, and accessible to all? We’ll be discussing that and taking your questions via a live Facebook broadcast Wednesday afternoon, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Please join us!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

A section of the Cochituate Rail Trail near Cochituate State Park in Natick before the construction of trail improvements. Photo courtesy of Josh Ostroff.

Natick Makes Way for Trail-Oriented Development

By Christian MilNeil |
Construction started this week on Natick’s section of the Cochituate Rail Trail, a 2.4 mile path that will link fast-growing suburban neighborhoods and major employers to Natick’s town center and commuter rail stop. The project will extend an existing 1.2 mile trail (highlighted in yellow in the map at left) through the city of Framingham, where […]
The Registry of Motor Vehicles office building on Haymarket Square in downtown Boston.

Suspended Licenses Are a Weak Deterrent for Dangerous Drivers

By Christian MilNeil |
Last month, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old from West Springfield, drove his pickup truck into a group of motorcyclists on a rural New Hampshire road, killing seven of them and injuring three more. The tragedy revealed a stunning bureaucratic failure at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), a subdivision of MassDOT. Zhukovskyy had been arrested for […]
In June, the MBTA issued a solicitation for bids from private developers for the use of this mile-long rail corridor in East Boston. The corridor connects the Logan Airport area to the doorstep of Suffolk Downs, where builders have proposed 10.5 million square feet of new development.

Why Is the T Trying to Sell Off an East Boston Rail Corridor?

By Christian MilNeil |
Two former state Secretaries of Transportation are raising serious concerns over the MBTA’s attempts to sell easement rights to private developers for the use of an abandoned mile-long rail corridor along the Chelsea Creek waterfront in East Boston. The former railroad right-of-way, which extends from the Chelsea Street bridge northward into Revere, runs parallel to […]
StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil (right) with his family during a visit to Streetsblog world headquarters in Brooklyn in April 2019.

Welcome to StreetsblogMASS!

By Christian MilNeil |
Our streets are public spaces: they belong to all of us, not just the few who operate the most life-threatening and polluting vehicles. Making the Commonwealth’s streets work better for pedestrians, bikes and transit will make our cities healthier, safer, more affordable, and more egalitarian.
Lisa Ford walks her grandchildren, Cannon Castell; Jada Ford; and Chastity Castell, across a temporary crosswalk.
STREETSBLOG NYC

Sen. Markey Introduces Federal Complete Streets Bill

By Gersh Kuntzman |
The Markey-Cohen bill would also require grant recipients to adopt and prioritize a “Complete Streets” policy — and it would require the federal government, the states and federal “metropolitan planning organizations” to adopt design standards for all highway projects “that provide for the safe and adequate accommodation of all users of the surface transportation network, including motorized and non-motorized users, in all phases of project planning, development, and operation.”