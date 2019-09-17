Bluebikes System Approaches Its 10 Millionth Ride

Before the end of this week, the Bluebikes bikesharing system, which has been operating since 2011 and has been expanding its reach across the metropolitan area ever since, will celebrate its 10 millionth trip.

Though the system has been operating for nearly 9 years, almost a fifth of the system’s historic ridership has occurred this year, with nearly 2 million rides so far in 2019. Since May 2018, Bluebikes and its municipal owners have added over 100 new stations and 2,000 additional bikes, including new coverage in Everett and outer Boston neighborhoods like West Roxbury and Mattapan.

In August, Bluebikes served over 10,000 bike trips on an average day – a level of ridership that’s competitive with some of the MBTA’s busiest bus routes.

“Bluebikes has been a terrific partnership, providing additional transportation options for area residents and visitors,” said Heather Hamilton, Brookline Select Board Member, in a press release announcing the milestone. “Active mobility options such as Bluebikes help us fight ever-increasing congestion, where nearly half of all trips are under three miles.”

Bluebikes will reward the rider of its 10 millionth trip with a free three-year Bluebikes membership, and the next ten riders after them will win free one-year memberships.

For the thousands of riders who won’t be lucky enough to win those free memberships, Bluebikes also hosting a family-friendly bike celebration, with food and giveaways, near Harvard Square on the evening of October 3 (RSVP here).

