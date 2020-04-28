Two Boston Councilors Call for Safer Streets During Pandemic

Two Boston city councilors are requesting a formal hearing to discuss “changes for safe streets during the COVID-19 pandemic and for continued safe mobility throughout a transition to fuller economic activity.”

Councilors Michelle Wu and Liz Breadon are the co-sponsors of the order, which is on the agenda for Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“Improvements for safe, sustainable mobility will be especially important as Boston enters a recovery period with transition to more economic activity and travel while still requiring physical distancing,” states the order’s preamble.

The order also cites the city’s Vision Zero policy, and makes note of last week’s fatal crash at Massachusetts and Harrison Avenues.

“This is very much about safeguarding everyone’s health in the immediate term. We are finding it impossible to practice distancing on narrow sidewalks,” said Councilor Michelle Wu in a phone interview on Friday. “We need to allocate our public spaces in a way that lets people be safe.”

Both councilors also want to start planning for how Bostonians will get around the city when stay-at-home orders begin to lift – whenever that may be.

“It’s important to begin thinking about how, as people return to work, we’ll continue to enable safe physical distancing,” said Councilor Liz Breadon in a separate phone conversation Friday evening. “This virus is still going to be around for some time to come, so I think we’ll need to take some measures to limit exposure while we also try to get people slowly, deliberately back to work and back to normal life again.”

Though the MBTA is outside of the city’s jurisdiction, Wu says that transit will be part of the conversation as well.

“We want to talk about ideas like continuing all-door boarding and free fares on buses – which is going to be important for the economic recovery as well – and boosting service levels,” she said.

If the order is approved at Wednesday’s Council meeting, it will be referred to a committee to schedule a hearing date.

Representatives from the Boston Transportation Department, advocacy organizations, and the general public would be invited to participate.

This story will be updated.