MBTA Board Updates: Details Emerge on Tobin Bus Lanes

The MBTA and MassDOT held a joint board meeting on Monday afternoon with updates and decisions on the T’s austerity measures, pandemic recovery forecasts, and its bus network redesign effort.

This article is being updated throughout the afternoon as the board meeting progresses. Check back for updates.

More details emerge on Tobin Bridge bus lane proposal

A new southbound bus lane on the Tobin Bridge will go into service on December 14th, reported MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The lane will extend from the Everett St. ramp in Chelsea, where Route 111 buses join the bridge, to the City Square tunnel in Charlestown.

“We are expecting this pilot to be in place for a minimum of six months so we can gather necessary data but we are prepared to leave it in for an extended duration if necessary – up to two years,” said Gulliver.

The high-occupancy vehicle lane on I-93 in Somerville has also been re-installed “effective this morning,” said Gulliver.

In follow-up remarks, MassDOT Secretary Stephanie Pollack said that data collected from the pilot would inform whether the new bus lane could be made permanent, and whether “there could be opportunities to expand to the northbound side.”