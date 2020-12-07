Our Next Book Club Event Discusses ‘Right of Way’ with Angie Schmitt

Following a very successful start to our book club this summer, we’re excited to announce our next event, where we’ll discuss Right of Way: Race, Class, and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America with author and former StreetsblogUSA editor Angie Schmitt.

Schmitt’s book provides a detailed investigation into how pedestrian deaths have increased by 50 percent in the past decade, and how our nation’s persistent patterns of racism and economic inequality play into this under-reported public health crisis.

Schmitt has generously agreed to join us in an online discussion about her book on January 13, and we hope you’ll RSVP to be there, too.

We’re co-hosting this event with WalkBoston, a 501(c)3 nonprofit pedestrian advocacy organization that makes walking safer and easier in Massachusetts to encourage better health, a cleaner environment and more vibrant communities.

This is also a great opportunity to support our local bookstores, which are often my favorite small businesses to visit when I’m exploring a new city neighborhood or Main Street.

Please consider ordering Right of Way directly from one of your local booksellers, like Frugal Bookstore (Nubian Square) or Trident Booksellers (Back Bay). Or use bookshop.org to order from Papercuts (Jamaica Plain), Brookline Booksmith (Coolidge Corner), MIT Press (Kendall Square), or Harvard Bookstore (Harvard Square).

If cost is an issue, you can also order directly from the publisher and use the promo code “SCHMITT” to get a 20% discount (please note: if you ship via Media Mail, allow about 7 days from order to arrival at your door).

Special thanks go out to the Helen & William Mazer Foundation for generously sponsoring this event.