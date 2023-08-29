Saturday Is the Registration Deadline For Fall Municipal Elections

Across Massachusetts, voters will pick finalists for several key mayoral and city council races in preliminary municipal elections on Tuesday, September 12.

If you're not already registered to vote, you have until the end of this week (September 2) to do so.

You can register or update an existing voter registration with the Massachusetts Secretary of State's website.

These preliminary elections typically have very light turnout, so the people who do show up to vote can have an outsized influence in shaping city politics.

The preliminary elections will winnow down the field of contenders in city council and mayoral races. The top two candidates from each race will compete in the general election in November.

Some of the contests we're watching include: