Thanks to friend-of-Streetsblog Peter Cheung for getting this video clip of the new protected bike lanes on Centre Street in West Roxbury during last weekend's Brothers On Bikes group ride:

Video by Peter Cheung.

The clip shows the easternmost two blocks of the reconfigured Centre Street, between Willow Street and the West Roxbury Parkway.

Centre Street had until recently been a four-lane roadway with a disturbingly high rate of crashes, injuries, and deaths. Earlier this year, Mayor Michelle Wu threw her support behind a stalled plan to improve safety by narrowing the roadway and creating protected bike lanes along the curbs.