Blue Cross Offers Free Bluebikes Trips for World Mental Health Day

For World Mental Health Day, Blue Cross, title sponsor of Bluebikes, is offering free Bluebikes day passes on Thursday, Oct. 10.

With the free day pass, riders can take an unlimited number of two-hour classic bike rides.

The pass also offers free e-bike unlocks, although the usual per-minute charges will apply for ebike users after the ride begins.

In a press release announcing the promotion, Blue Cross said that the promotion will allow participants "to experience the proven mental benefits of biking such as reduced stress and improved mood."

To access the passes, download the Bluebikes app and enter the code BLUECROSSWMHD in the checkout section.