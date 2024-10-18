Boston’s Last Open Streets Festival of the Year Comes to Allston This Sunday

Boston's final Open Streets festival of the 2024 season is coming to Allston from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Dozens of vendors, performers, and community organizations have signed up to enjoy two car-free streets on Brighton Avenue between Union Square and Linden Street and on Harvard Ave. between Cambridge Street and Commonwealth Ave.

MBTA riders should note that the 66 bus will detour around the event via Cambridge Street, and that additional detours will affect the 66 because of the Head of the Charles regatta this weekend. Get details on which stops will be affected here.