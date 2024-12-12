We Want Your Feedback: Take Our Year-End Reader Survey

As we approach the end of the year, we're reflecting about how we can grow and improve StreetsblogMASS in 2025, and we'd like you – our readers – to weigh in.

How is our news coverage useful to you? How could we make our journalism even better?

Our 2024 reader survey takes about 7 minutes to complete, and to thank you for your time, we have an REI gift card that we'll give away to a randomly-selected participant.

Your input helps us set our priorities and serve our readers better (if you're curious, you can read our recap on the results of our last survey, which we did at the end of 2022).

Thanks for participating, and for reading StreetsblogMASS!