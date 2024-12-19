Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In

Eng: Full-Speed Subway System Is Saving Riders 40,000 Hours Every Weekday

12:23 PM EST on December 19, 2024

Workers in dayglo vests work on train tracks on a concrete platform under a bright blue sky.

Workers conduct track maintenance work on the Orange Line in October 2024. Courtesy of the MBTA.

Button showing a stylized city skyline above the words "click here to donate"
StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today!

At the final MBTA board of directors meeting of 2024 on Thursday morning, MBTA General Manager Phil Eng shared a striking statistic about his agency's efforts to fix hundreds of slow zones since 2023.

"When we take a look at the work that's been done to date, and the ridership, looking at origin and destination... 2.4 million minutes a day are being saved to all our riders on a weekday," said Eng.

That figure implies that Boston-region subway riders are saving 40,000 hours every weekday from faster subway trips – roughly 5.7 minutes per day for every rider.

MBTA Chief Engineer Sam Zhou later told board members that "our transit system was riddled with speed restrictions. At the peak of summer 2023, I recall there were more that 240 speed restrictions on our entire system."

A map of the MBTA subway system with segments annotated for periodic closures over the course of 2024 for track work.
The MBTA's initial schedule for its Track Improvement Program as presented in November 2023. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA's track improvement program, a series of short-term subway shutdowns that repaired tracks one segment at a time, aimed to eliminate all of those slow zones by the end of 2024.

"We are almost there," said Zhou.

The last subway shutdown of 2024, which has closed the Green Line between downtown Boston and Medford for the past two weeks, is scheduled to end tomorrow.

Track work enables more service

In addition to faster trips, the work has let the T run more service, reducing the time that riders need to wait at stations for the next train.

Zhou reported that compared to December 2023, wait times between trains have been reduced by 31 percent on the Red Line, 15 percent on the Orange Line, and 21 percent on the Blue Line.

Faster Braintree trains coming 'soon'

"In the near term, we will be able to accelerate the speeds of the Red Line. Down by the Braintree-JFK area, we have long tangent (straight) sections where the track, as you can see here, has been rebuilt to a fantastic standard where we're confident that soon, with all the safety certifications, we'll be able to run at 50 mph. That will save an additional 3 minutes a day for every rider who takes that round trip," said Eng.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Crashes

Driver Kills Pedestrian Outside Roxbury Crossing T Station

A police spokesperson called the killing an "accident," even though an investigation is still underway.

December 18, 2024
Accessibility

MBTA’s Green Line Accessibility Project Will Consolidate Stops in Brookline

December 17, 2024
StreetsblogMASS

We Want to Hear From You: Take Our Year-End Reader Survey

December 12, 2024
See all posts