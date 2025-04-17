Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Events

Concord and Lexington Declare Freedom From Cars For 250th Patriots’ Day Weekend

Numerous streets will be opened up for bikes and pedestrians for the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Concord and Lexington.

2:45 PM EDT on April 17, 2025

A person rides a bike along the Minuteman path in East Arlington.

The Minuteman bike path in East Arlington, pictured in May 2019.

This weekend, the Towns of Concord and Lexington will commemorate the 250th anniversary of its first battle in the American Revolution by banning cars from their town centers.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday – the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere's ride –the Town of Concord will restrict motor vehicle access to most of its streets around the town center north of Route 2 and east of Lowell Road (see map below).

A street map of Concord, MA highlighting streets that will be closed to traffic for Patriots Day weekend 2025, the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Concord and Lexington. Red streets clustered in the town center will be closed to cars altogether and a much larger area of yellow streets, generally located north of Route 2 and east of Lowell Road, will be restricted to resident traffic only.
Road closures in the Town of Concord during its 250th anniversary commemoration of the Battles of Concord and Lexington. Highlighted roads will be closed to private automobile traffic from 6 p.m. Friday, April 17 through 11 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Courtesy of the Town of Concord.

Additionally, the adjacent Town of Lexington will close a smaller number of streets around the Lexington Battle Green – including several blocks of Massachuetts Avenue and Bedford Street – from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The MBTA will offer hourly service on the Fitchburg Line this Saturday to serve its stations in Concord. View the schedule here, and take note: bikes won't be allowed on any Fitchburg Line trains for the day.

On Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., over a hundred people plan to participate in "Revere's Resistance Ride," an informal 20-mile group ride from Boston's North End to the Old North Bridge in Concord. Learn more or RSVP here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Wonder Why

April 17, 2025
MassDOT

The Path Forward for Allston’s Highway Megaproject Is Getting Narrower

Is MassDOT ready to admit that Allston needs more trains and fewer lanes?

April 16, 2025

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.
Policing

A State Cop Ran Her Over In a Brookline Crosswalk. Now Her Grandchildren Demand Answers.

A Mass. State Police officer drove into Margie Mendez in a Brookline crosswalk, inflicting fatal head injuries.

April 15, 2025
Bicycling

Massachusetts Launches Long-Awaited E-Bike Rebate Program

April 14, 2025
See all posts