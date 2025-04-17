Concord and Lexington Declare Freedom From Cars For 250th Patriots’ Day Weekend

This weekend, the Towns of Concord and Lexington will commemorate the 250th anniversary of its first battle in the American Revolution by banning cars from their town centers.
Starting at 6 p.m. Friday – the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere's ride –the Town of Concord will restrict motor vehicle access to most of its streets around the town center north of Route 2 and east of Lowell Road (see map below).
Additionally, the adjacent Town of Lexington will close a smaller number of streets around the Lexington Battle Green – including several blocks of Massachuetts Avenue and Bedford Street – from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.
The MBTA will offer hourly service on the Fitchburg Line this Saturday to serve its stations in Concord. View the schedule here, and take note: bikes won't be allowed on any Fitchburg Line trains for the day.
On Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., over a hundred people plan to participate in "Revere's Resistance Ride," an informal 20-mile group ride from Boston's North End to the Old North Bridge in Concord. Learn more or RSVP here.